Feb 20 (Reuters) - HIQ INTERNATIONAL AB:

* ‍BOARD PROPOSES SHARE SPLIT 2:1 COMBINED WITH COMPULSORY REDEMPTION PROCEDURE TO BE CARRIED OUT​

* ‍EACH SHARE WILL SPLIT INTO ONE ORDINARY SHARE AND ONE REDEMPTION SHARE

* REDEMPTION SHARE WILL THEN BE REDEEMED FOR SEK 3.30 PER SHARE

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES TO ISSUE NOT MORE THAN 1,000,000 WARRANTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)