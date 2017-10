Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hirose Tusyo Inc

* Says it plans to take out loans from The Minato Bank, Ltd., on Aug. 30

* Says maximum amount of loans is 2 billion yen

* Says term of loans is from Aug. 30 to Aug. 30, 2018

* Says loans will be used for flexible financing and working capital

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3WjhXh

