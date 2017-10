Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Hisamitsu pharmaceutical’s operating profit probably shrank 3 percent to 12.5 billion yen ($111 million) in the March-August period‍​ - Nikkei

* Sales of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical probably fell 1% to about 74 billion yen in the March-August period - Nikkei

* Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc expected to maintain its guidance for the fiscal year ending February 2018 - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2fndXd2) Further company coverage: