BRIEF-Hiscox Says two senior appointments

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd:

* STEVE LANGAN, CEO OF HISCOX UK & EUROPE, WILL RELOCATE TO NEW YORK TO TAKE UP ROLE OF CEO HISCOX USA, EFFECTIVE FROM 1 JULY 2018

* ‍BEN WALTER, CEO OF HISCOX USA, WILL RELOCATE TO LONDON TO TAKE UP NEWLY CREATED ROLE OF CEO HISCOX GLOBAL RETAIL, WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JULY 2018​

* BEN AND STEVE WILL REMAIN ON EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND HISCOX WILL BEGIN PROCESS OF RECRUITING A NEW UK & IRELAND CEO IN AUTUMN