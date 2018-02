BRIEF-Hiscox's FY profit slumps after catastrophic 2017

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd:

* FINAL DIVIDEND 19.5 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 5.5 PERCENT TO 29 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN 2,549.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 2,402 MILLION STG REPORTED A YEAR AGO

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX EXCLUDING FX OF £93.6 MILLION

* MARKET PRICING HAS IMPROVED AND AS A CONSEQUENCE WE HAVE GROWTH AMBITIONS FOR EVERY PART OF OUR BUSINESS- CEO

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 30.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 354.5 MILLION STG AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* “IT‘S HARD NOT TO FEEL TORMENTED BY REGULATION”

* FY GROUP COMBINED RATIO ‍99.9​ PERCENT VERSUS 84.2 PERCENT AS REPORTED A YEAR AGO

* FY RETURN ON EQUITY ‍1.5​ PERCENT VERSUS. 23 PERCENT AS REPORTED A YEAR AGO

* HISCOX - “WORKING HARD TO NAVIGATE GEOPOLITICAL ISSUES SUCH AS BREXIT, US TAX REFORM, GENERAL DATA PROTECTION REGULATION AND NY‘S CYBERSECURITY REGS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: