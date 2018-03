Feb 28 (Reuters) - HISPANIA ACTIVOS INMOBILIARIOS SOCIMI SA :

* SAYS ACQUIRED PORTFOLIO OF 7 HOTELS LOCATED IN BALEARIC AND CANARY ISLANDS FOR 165.0 MILLION EUROS‍​

* SAYS ACQUIRED BARCELÓ MARBELLA HOTEL FOR AGGREGATE OF 19 MILLION EUROS