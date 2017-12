BRIEF-Histogenics And Medinet Enter Licensing Agreement For Commercialization Of NeoCart In Japan

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Medinet Co Ltd:

* HISTOGENICS CORPORATION AND MEDINET CO., LTD ENTER INTO LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF NEOCART FOR THE JAPANESE MARKET

* HISTOGENICS - TRANSACTION TERMS INCLUDE A $10 MILLION UP-FRONT PAYMENT WITH A POTENTIAL OF $87 MILLION IN TOTAL MILESTONES, AND TIERED ROYALTIES ON SALES

* HISTOGENICS - PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 WITH POTENTIAL COMMERCIALIZATION IN JAPAN IN 2021 FOR NEOCART