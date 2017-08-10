FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Histogenics says Q2 loss per share $0.25
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Histogenics says Q2 loss per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Histogenics Corp

* Histogenics corporation announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Top-line data, potential BLA filing for neocart phase 3 trial expected in Q3 2018​

* Q2 loss per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Of June 30, Histogenics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $18.5 million, compared to $31.9 million at december 31, 2016​

* Histogenics believes its current cash position will be sufficient to fund its operations into middle of 2018​

* Completed enrollment in neocart phase 3 clinical trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

