BRIEF-Hitachi Capital says integration of units

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hitachi Capital Corp

* Says co plans to transfer to all shares of Hitachi Capital (Hong Kong) Ltd. (HCHK), Hitachi Capital Leasing (China) Co., Ltd. (HCL) and Hitachi Capital Factoring (China) Co., Ltd (HCF) to a Hong Kong-based unit Hitachi Capital Management (China) Ltd. (HCMC), on Nov. 1

* Says HCHK, HCL and HCF will become HCMC’ units and HCMC will become an intermediate holding company

