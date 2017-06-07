FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF- Hitachi Capital to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 bln yen
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2017 / 4:57 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF- Hitachi Capital to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 bln yen

1 Min Read

June 7(Reuters) - Hitachi Capital Corp

* Says it will issue 66th series and 67th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen respectively, through public offering， with a payment date on June 13

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 20, 2024 and June 18, 2027 respectively, and coupon rate 0.26 percent per annum and 0.33 percent per annum

* Says Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. will serve as underwriters of the 66th series unsecured corporate bonds, and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. will serve as underwriters of the 67th series unsecured corporate bonds

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/PH2wXg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.