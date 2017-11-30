BRIEF-Hitachi Capital to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth totalling 45 bln yen

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hitachi Capital Corp

* Says it will issue 69th series and 70th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 30 billion yen and 15 billion yen respectively

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Maturity date on Dec. 18, 2020 and Dec. 20, 2022, coupon rate of 0.08 percent and 0.2 percent respectively

* Subscription date on Nov. 30 and payment date on Dec. 6

Source text in Japanese:

