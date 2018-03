March 8 (Reuters) - EQT AB’s EQT Infrastructure II said in a statement:

* EQT TO SELL MONGSTAD GROUP

* ‍EQT INFRASTRUCTURE II TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS​

* ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE TRANSACTION VALUE​

* ‍THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION​ Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)