Dec 13 (Reuters) - Hito-Communications Inc

* Says it will acquire 23.5 percent stake in BBF, Inc., which is engaged in support service of EC business and TV shopping, from BroadBand Tower Inc, for about 1.75 billion yen

* Says it will raise voting power in BBF, Inc. to 83.5 percent from 60 percent after transaction

* Effective Dec. 14 and July 2, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/kLm3bd

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)