Oct 10 (Reuters) - Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd

* Hive Blockchain announces $7 million equity investment by Genesis Mining

* Hive Blockchain Technologies - Genesis Mining partly exercised participation right, will buy 4.7 million shares of Hive at C$1.50 per share​

* Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd - ‍Genesis elected to proceed with Genesis Purchase, as a result Genesis will maintain about 30% interest in Hive​