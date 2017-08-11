FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HKEx plans to implement proposed after-hours trading enhancements
August 11, 2017 / 10:32 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-HKEx plans to implement proposed after-hours trading enhancements

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd

* Says it plans to implement proposed after-hours trading enhancements

* Says enhancements to be introduced in three phases, starting with extension of after-hours trading of index futures to 1 am from 11:45 pm local time

* Says second and third phases include inclusion of index option contracts and extension of after-hours trading to 3 am local time respectively

* Says changes subject to regulatory approval and market readiness

Source text in English : bit.ly/2vKugXO

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

