BRIEF-HKEx sees Stock Connect expanding further

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd

* Says Stock Connect Southbound trading turnover totalled HK$3.33 trillion ($426.78 billion) as of Oct 31, bringing a net capital inflow of HK$637.5 billion into Hong Kong market

* Says mainland investors held nearly HK$808.8 billion worth of shares in Hong Kong through stock connect, more than double the amount from end-2016

* Says mainland investors trading through Stock Connect contributed 7.2 percent of Hong Kong market’s average daily equity turnover in Jan-Oct, compared with an average of 4 percent in 2016, 2.4 percent in 2015

* Says Stock Connect northbound trading turnover totalled 4.055 trillion yuan ($611.25 billion), bringing a net capital inflow of 326.3 billion yuan into mainland a-share market as of oct 31

* Says Hong Kong and international investors held 310.3 billion yuan worth of shares in Shanghai, 181.4 billion yuan worth in Shenzhen as of Oct 31

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2z1G36d

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8026 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 6.6340 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)