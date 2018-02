Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* SAYS TO INTRODUCE LONG-DATED CONTRACT MONTHS FOR HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) AND HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES INDEX (HSCEI) FUTURES, INCREASE LONG-DATED CONTRACT MONTHS FOR HSI AND HSCEI OPTIONS, WITH MATURITIES UP TO 5.5 YRS, FROM MARCH 5 Source text in English: bit.ly/2BpxcLM Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)