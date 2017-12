BRIEF-HKMA signs fintech cooperation agreement with Dubai Financial Services Authority

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Monetary Authority

* SAYS IT ENTERS INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH DUBAI FINANCIAL SERVICES AUTHORITY (DFSA) OF DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE TO STEP UP FINTECH COLLABORATION

* SAYS THE TWO AUTHORITIES WILL COLLABORATE ON REFERRALS OF INNOVATIVE BUSINESSES, INFORMATION SHARING AND JOINT INNOVATION PROJECTS

* SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO EXPLORE POTENTIAL COLLABORATION OPPORTUNITIES WITH OTHER AUTHORITIES TO SUPPORT THE UPGRADING OF BANKING SYSTEM TOWARDS HIGHER LEVEL OF SMART BANKING Source text in English: bit.ly/2nD3EoH (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)