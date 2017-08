July 19 (Reuters) - HKSCAN OYJ:

* HKSCAN CORPORATION’S HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 1 JANUARY–30 JUNE 2017: CHALLENGES CONTINUED – OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING FINALIZED

* Q2 NET SALES EUR ‍459.6​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 482.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 EBIT LOSS EUR ‍10.5​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS ‍EBIT DECLINED IN BIGGEST MARKETS, SWEDEN AND FINLAND​

* SAYS ‍WILL COMMUNICATE STRATEGY DURING Q3​