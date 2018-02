Feb 6 (Reuters) - Hkt Trust And Hkt Ltd:

* ‍FY TOTAL REVENUE DOWN 2 PERCENT TO HK$33,258 MILLION​

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO HOLDERS OF SHARE STAPLED UNITS ROSE BY 4 PERCENT TO HK$5,097 MILLION

* ‍FINAL DISTRIBUTION PER SHARE STAPLED UNIT OF 36.75 HK CENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)