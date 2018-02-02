BRIEF-HL Science receives patent

Feb 2 (Reuters) - HL Science Co Ltd :

* Says it received patent on Feb. 2, for method for improving osteoarthritis of complex extracts of Eucommia Bark, Granati fructus and Achyranthis Radix having anti-inflammatory effect by inhibition of Cox2, PEG2, protective effect of cartilage by inhibition of MMP-2, 9, and effect of cartilage regeneration by increased synthesis of type II collagen

* Patent number is 2016-0099616

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qMSLdD

