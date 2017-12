Dec 15 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :

* THE H&M GROUP AND ALIBABA GROUP EXTEND COLLABORATION

* H&M SAYS ‍H&M OPENS ON TMALL, WORLD‘S LARGEST E-COMMERCE PLATFORM, DURING SPRING 2018​

* H&M SAYS ‍TODAY H&M GROUP REVENUES IN CHINA AMOUNT TO SEK 11 BILLION​

* H&M SAYS ‍COLLABORATION BETWEEN TWO GROUPS IS NOW BEING EXTENDED TO INCLUDE BOTH H&M BRAND AND H&M HOME​

* H&M SAYS ‍THERE ARE ALSO FAR ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS REGARDING LAUNCH OF REMAINING BRANDS IN H&M GROUP ON TMALL​