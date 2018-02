Jan 31 (Reuters) - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Ab CEO karl-Johan Persson at news conference:

* H&M CEO SAYS SEES 2018 CAPEX AT SAME LEVELS AS 2017, HAS NOT YET DECIDED CAPEX LEVEL FOR 2019

* H&M CEO SAYS MAIN OWNER PERSSON FAMILY PLANS TO REINVEST ENTIRE 2017 DIVIDEND IN COMPANY

* H&M CEO SAYS H1 WILL BE TOUGH BUT FEELS CONFIDENT WILL INCREASE PROFIT, SALES IN H2 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)