Jan 31 (Reuters) - H & M Hennes & Mauritz Ab CEO Karl-Johan Persson to analysts and media in a conference call:

* H&M CEO SAYS NET STORE SPACE GROWTH WILL BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET GROWTH OF NUMBER OF STORES IN FY2018

* H&M CEO SAYS NET STORE OPENING GROWTH WILL BE SLIGHTLY SLOWER IN 2019 THAN IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)