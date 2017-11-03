BRIEF-HMS Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.07

Nov 3 (Reuters) - HMS Holdings Corp

* HMS Holdings Corp reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $125.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 revenue about $135 million to $140 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $508 million to $513 million

* HMS Holdings - ‍board of directors authorized repurchase of up to $50 million of company's common stock for a period of up to two years​