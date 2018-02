Feb 16 (Reuters) - HMS NETWORKS AB:

* ‍Q4 NET SALES REACHED SEK 301 M (265), CORRESPONDING TO A 15 % INCREASE IN LOCAL CURRENCIES.​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSE A DIVIDEND TO AMOUNT OF SEK 1.50 (1.00) PER SHARE.​

* ‍Q4 OPERATING PROFIT REACHED SEK 31 M (40) CORRESPONDING TO AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 10 % (15)​