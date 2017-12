Dec 12 (Reuters) - Hms Networks Ab:

* REG-HMS NETWORKS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RESOLVED TO REPURCHASE SHARES

* SAYS A MAXIMUM OF 260,000 SHARES MAY BE ACQUIRED TO A TOTAL VALUE OF MAXIMUM 33 MSEK

* ‍HAS RESOLVED TO REPURCHASE SHARES IN COMPANY TO A MAXIMUM VALUE OF 33 MSEK​