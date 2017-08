BRIEF-HMS Networks Q2 order intake up at SEK 328 million

July 20 (Reuters) - HMS NETWORKS AB:

* HMS NETWORKS AB - ‍CONTINUE TO INCREASE COSTS IN LINE WITH EXPANSION PLAN​

* Q2 OPERATING RESULT REACHED SEK 59 M (35) CORRESPONDING TO AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 % (15)​

* Q2 NET SALES SEK 299 MILLION VERSUS SEK 232 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* Q2 ORDER INTAKE SEK 328 M (247)

* HMS - SEES LONGER DELIVERY TIMES ON ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS, WHICH WILL INCREASE DELIVERY LEAD TIMES IN COMING MONTHS​

* Q2 EBITDA AT SEK 71 MILLION VERSUS SEK 44 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HMS LONG-TERM GOALS ARE UNCHANGED