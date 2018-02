Feb 6 (Reuters) - HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS COMPANY OPERATING NORMALLY WITHOUT PRINCIPAL NOR LOANS ISSUES, RESPONDING TO MEDIA REPORTS THAT ITS UNIT HAS LOAN REPAYMENT PROBLEMS

* SAYS UNIT'S OUTSTANDING LOANS UNDER THE TRUST TOTALLING 1.7 BILLION YUAN ($270.98 million) WITH DUE DATES RANGING FROM FEB 18 TO END OF NOVEMBER Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2EIUtYH Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)