BRIEF-HNA Investment Terminates REIT Project In Singapore, To Sell Petroleum Firm, Stake In Mining Firm

Jan 25 (Reuters) - HNA Investment Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT TERMINATES HNA COMMERCIAL REIT PROJECT IN SINGAPORE

* SAYS IT TERMINATES THE COOPERATION PLAN WITH SINGAPORE‘S AEP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTE LTD

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL PETROLEUM FIRM IN SHANDONG PROVINCE FOR 2.8 MILLION YUAN ($443,066.02)

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL 67 PERCENT STAKE AND CREDITORS' RIGHTS IN MINING FIRM FOR 35 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Ff4zzF; bit.ly/2DGk5r9; bit.ly/2rE1dEk; bit.ly/2n8Hvfg Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3196 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)