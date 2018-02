Feb 7 (Reuters) - Gategroup Holding Ag:

* SAYS ‍NEW LONG-TERM GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT FOR SUPPLY OF INFLIGHT CATERING AND RETAIL SERVICES SIGNED​

* SAYS ‍GATEGROUP AND NORWEGIAN HAVE AGREED TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN THEIR RELATIONSHIP BY SIGNING AN EXTENSIVE, LONG-TERM GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)