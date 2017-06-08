FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HNI Corp sees FY adj EPS of $2.40 to $2.70
June 8, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-HNI Corp sees FY adj EPS of $2.40 to $2.70

2 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - HNI Corp:

* HNI Corporation updates guidance for second quarter and fiscal year 2017

* Sees q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41 to $0.46

* Sees fy non-gaap earnings per share $2.40 to $2.70

* HNI Corp - ‍expects q2 non-gaap earnings per diluted share to be in range of $0.41 to $0.46​

* HNI Corp - ‍q2 consolidated organic sales growth is expected to be in range of 0 to 1 percent​

* HNI - sees ‍fy consolidated organic sales to grow 2 to 5 percent versus prior year​

* HNI - in short term, "results are being negatively impacted by accelerating channel shifts and timing of orders"

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.97, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.70, revenue view $544.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HNI-‍slower demand in supplies-driven office furniture business, higher inflation, competitive pricing pressure among other things driving reduced outlook for fy​

* HNI - seeing destocking of wholesalers' inventory, which is contributing to a faster than expected sales decline in wholesale channel

* HNI - ‍orders in supplies-driven business started q2 slowly​

* HNI - ‍although orders are recovering, more of co's q2 orders will ship in q3 than previously expected​

* HNI - ‍current backlog in supplies-driven business is up substantially compared to beginning of q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

