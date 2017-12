Dec 20 (Reuters) - Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd:

* HOAK PUBLIC EQUITIES L.P. REPORTS LESS THAN 1.0 PERCENT STAKE IN MAGICJACK VOCALTEC LTD AS OF DECEMBER 15, 2017 - SEC FILING‍​

* HOAK PUBLIC EQUITIES L.P. EARLIER REPORTED 5.1 PERCENT STAKE IN MAGICJACK VOCALTEC LTD AS OF MARCH 8, 2017 - SEC FILING‍​