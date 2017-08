Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hochtief AG

* Refinances 1.7 billion euro syndicated loan early

* Agreed a facility with a tenor of five years from august 9, 2017 and extension options of up to two more years

* Of the total amount, eur 1.2 billion are guarantee facilities and eur 0.5 billion cash facilities at significantly improved terms

* Bank demand significantly exceeded the refinancing requirements