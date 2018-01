Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd:

* HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO A SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR,RELATING TO ITS COMMON UNITS, AS WELL AS ITS 8.75% SERIES A PREFERRED UNITS

* HOEGH LNG HOLDINGS LTD SAYS HMLP MAY OFFER AND SELL, FROM TIME TO TIME, NEW OFFERED UNITS HAVING AN AGGREGATE OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $120 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: