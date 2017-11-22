FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hoegh LNG Holdings: Main owner Leif Höegh & co. Ltd. buys 250,000
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 22, 2017 / 6:39 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Hoegh LNG Holdings: Main owner Leif Höegh & co. Ltd. buys 250,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd

* ‍Leif Höegh & co. Ltd. (“LHC”), a primary insider of Höegh Lng, purchased 250,000 common shares in company on 21 November 2017 for a price of nok 63.375 per share

* Following the above transaction, Leif Höegh & Co. Ltd., which is indirectly controlled by Leif O. Høegh and by family trusts under which Morten W. Høegh is a primary beneficiary, holds a total of 32,479,953 shares, representing 42.0 pct of the shares in the Company and 311,591 common units in Höegh LNG Partners LP (“HMLP”)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.