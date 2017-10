Oct 10 (Reuters) - HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA:

* ‍BASED ON PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR Q3 2017, HOFSETH EXPECTS TO REPORT GROUP REVENUES OF ABOUT NOK 28M FOR QUARTER​

* ‍CASH BALANCE BY END OF Q3 WAS APPROX. NOK 30M​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)