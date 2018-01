Jan 11 (Reuters) - HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA:

* CASH BALANCE INCREASED TO NOK 42M IN QUARTER, COMPARED TO NOK 28M BY END OF Q3 2017

* ‍PRELIMINARY TOTAL REVENUES IN Q4 AMOUNTED TO APPROX. NOK 26M​

* ACCORDING TO ‍PRELIM FIGURES FOR Q4 PRODUCED 2,794 METRIC TONS OF RAW MATERIAL, VS 2,241 IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)