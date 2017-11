Nov 15 (Reuters) - HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA:

* Q3 OPERATING REVENUE NOK ‍27.9​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 EBITDA LOSS NOK ‍6.3 ​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS NOK 41.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍PRODUCED 665 TONS OF FINISHED PRODUCTS DURING Q3 OF 2017, UP 10 PER CENT FROM LAST QUARTER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)