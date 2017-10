Aug 14 (Reuters) - HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA:

* REG-HOFSETH BIOCARE ASA: ROGER HOFSETH NEW CEO IN HBC

* TOR ERIK S. ANDERSEN HAS CHOSEN TO LEAVE HIS POSITION AS CEO OF HBC

* CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, ROGER HOFSETH, ENTERS POSITION AS CEO FROM TODAY'S DATE