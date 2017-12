Dec 22 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance Ab (Publ):

* HOIST FINANCE ACQUIRES LARGE PORTFOLIO IN ITALY

* INVESTMENT IS JUST ABOVE EURO 50 MILLION.

* ‍THIS IS FOURTH PORTFOLIO HOIST FINANCE ACQUIRES FROM SELLER​

* ‍PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO NOT DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)