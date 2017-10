Oct 30 (Reuters) - HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL):

* HOIST FINANCE APPOINTS KLAUS-ANDERS NYSTEEN AS NEW CEO

* ‍KLAUS-ANDERS WAS CEO FOR 4 YEARS IN STOREBRAND BANK AND MOST RECENTLY WAS CEO OF LINDORFF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)