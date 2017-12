Dec 15 (Reuters) - HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL):

* PONTUS SARDAL RESIGNS AS CFO AND DEPUTY CEO OF HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL)

* PONTUS SARDAL WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE UNTIL MID-JUNE OR UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS IN PLACE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)