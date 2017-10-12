FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Hoist Finance says it has received negative tax ruling​
#Financials
October 12, 2017 / 10:06 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-‍Hoist Finance says it has received negative tax ruling​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance AB (Publ)

* ‍Hoist Finance has received negative tax ruling​

* Subsidiary Hoist Finance services AB has today received a tax ruling from Administrative Court concerning a tax case

* ‍The matter concerns additional tax and surtax of approximately SEK 44 million for financial years 2012-2014​

* ‍Administrative Court’s ruling means that company is not allowed to deduct tax loss carry forwards for fiscal years 2012-2014​

* ‍Hoist Finance insists that Co has followed applicable laws for taxation of its operations and will appeal decision to Court​

* ‍Co believes that it is more likely than not that Administrative Court of Appeal will rule in Hoist Finance’s favour​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

