BRIEF-Holidaycheck Group posts Q3 net loss at EUR 2.8 mln

Nov 8 (Reuters) - HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG REPORTS SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN REVENUE OVER FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017

* ‍AT EUR 32.0 MILLION, THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FIGURE WAS UP BY EUR 2.4 MILLION (8.2 PERCENT)​

* Q3 EBITDA WAS MINUS EUR 1.5 MILLION, DOWN EUR 4.2 MILLION VERSUS FIGURE OF EUR 2.7 MILLION FOR Q3 2016

* Q3 NET LOSS DOWN EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR ON YEAR AT MINUS EUR 2.8 MILLION (Q3 2016: EUR 0.8 MILLION)​

* OUTLOOK 2017: ‍FIGURE FOR OPERATING EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO LIE BETWEEN MINUS EUR 5 MILLION AND EUR 0 MILLION​

* ‍AT MINUS EUR 3.0 MILLION, THIRD-QUARTER EBIT WAS EUR 4.0 MILLION LOWER (Q3 2016: EUR 1.0 MILLION)​

* OUTLOOK 2017: ‍BELIEVES BOTH REVENUE AND OPERATING EBITDA TO BE IN TOP THIRD OF FORECAST RANGES​