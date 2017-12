Dec 11 (Reuters) - HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG IS INCREASING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2017 FOLLOWING A POSITIVE BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* ‍FOR YEAR 2017, HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG NOW EXPECTS OPERATING EBITDA TO EXCEED EUR 0.5 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)