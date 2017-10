Oct 26 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners Lp

* Holly Energy Partners increases quarterly distribution; 52nd consecutive quarterly distribution increase

* Holly Energy Partners Lp - ‍ declared a cash distribution of $0.6450 per unit for q3 of 2017​

* Holly Energy Partners Lp - ‍cash distribution is an 8.4% increase compared to $0.5950 per unit distribution declared for Q3 of 2016​