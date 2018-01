BRIEF-Holly Energy Partners Lp Increases Quarterly Distribution To $0.6500 Per Unit From $0.6450 Per Unit

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners Lp:

* HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES 53RD CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION INCREASE, 2018 DISTRIBUTION AND COVERAGE GUIDANCE, AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON EQUITY

* HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP - INCREASES QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION TO $0.6500 PER UNIT FROM $0.6450 PER UNIT

* HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS - ‍IN 2018, EXPECTS TO INCREASE QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION BY $0.0050 PER UNIT, RESULTING IN AN ANNUAL DISTRIBUTION GROWTH RATE OF 4%​

* HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS - ‍ALSO AGREED TO A PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH CERTAIN FUNDS MANAGED BY TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS FOR ABOUT $110 MILLION OF COMMON EQUITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: