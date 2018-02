Feb 27 (Reuters) - Holly Futures Co Ltd:

* HOLLY FUTURES CO -‍EXPECTS PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 WILL BE INCREASED BY APPROXIMATELY 25% TO 35%​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍INCREASE IN INVESTMENT INCOME AS COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR.​