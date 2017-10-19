FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HollyFrontier and Holly Energy partners announce IDR simplification agreement
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 11:56 AM / in 3 days

BRIEF-HollyFrontier and Holly Energy partners announce IDR simplification agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Holly Energy Partners Lp

* HollyFrontier and Holly Energy partners announce IDR simplification agreement

* Holly Energy Partners-‍Holly Energy and HEP GP have entered into a definitive agreement to eliminate incentive distribution rights held by HEP GP​

* Holly Energy Partners LP - on deal close, HollyFrontier will hold about 59.6 million Holly Energy common units, representing about 59% outstanding units​

* Holly Energy-deal also to ‍convert HEP GP’s 2% interest in holly Energy into non-economic interest for 37.3 million in holly Energy’s units to HEP GP

* Holly Energy - deal represents total equity value of $1.25 billion

* Holly Energy Partners LP - ‍terms of transaction were unanimously approved by Board of Directors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

